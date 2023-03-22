Wordle hint and answer #641: Wednesday, March 22

Need a hand solving today's Wordle (opens in new tab)? Then you've come to the right place. Scroll down the page, and you'll find a helpful clue designed to point you in the direction of today's answer, general hints and tips, and even the solution to the March 22 (641) Wordle too.

It looked like my early green would be more of a hindrance than a help for a while, boxing me in before I'd found enough yellows to start making meaningful educated guesses. Thankfully I stumbled upon a few yellows and ended up with guesses to spare on my way to getting today's Wordle answer.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, March 22

Today's word hails from France, although it's now used in English to describe the soft and snug quilt-like covering many people sleep under. There are two vowels to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #641 Wordle answer?

Here's your Wednesday win. The answer to the March 22 (641) Wordle is DUVET.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 21: TOUGH

TOUGH March 20: GLOVE

GLOVE March 19: CREDO

CREDO March 18: YACHT

YACHT March 17: MEALY

MEALY March 16: CIDER

CIDER March 15: SWEEP

SWEEP March 14: SURLY

SURLY March 13: BLAME

BLAME March 12: BIRTH

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word (opens in new tab) like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.