Wordle hint and answer #624: Sunday, March 5

Need a hint for today's Wordle (opens in new tab)? Then you've come to the right place. In fact, you've come to the right place no matter what your Wordle woe may be. Spend some time with our hints and tips if you'd like to hone your guesses, take a look at the March 5 (624) clue if you need a little guidance, and scroll straight down to today's answer if you want to make sure you'll win.

I groaned as soon as Wordle put me out of my misery because, of course, that's what the answer was. I just managed to use up all of my guesses today on everything else instead. Oh, what I wouldn't give for just one more go.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, March 5

Any extremely harmful or poisonous substance or chemical can be referred to by today's answer. This word can also describe something or someone personally dangerous in less physical ways: an unhealthy relationship can be today's word too.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle #624 answer?

Your winning streak is saved. The answer to the March 5 (624) Wordle is TOXIC.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

March 4: TREND

TREND March 3: SQUAT

SQUAT March 2: ABOVE

ABOVE March 1: MOOSE

MOOSE February 28: POLKA

POLKA February 27: WORSE

WORSE February 26: SYRUP

SYRUP February 25: FIFTY

FIFTY February 24: ARBOR

ARBOR February 23: VAGUE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.