Wordle hint and answer #617: Sunday, February 26

Congratulations, you're about to win today's Wordle (opens in new tab). Whether you want to rush straight to the daily answer, get a helpful little nudge from today's clue, or spend some time reading a guide designed to not only make the February 26 (617) Wordle but every Wordle more successful is entirely up to you.

Well, that was very nearly a disaster. I found the first slot's green nice and early, but all the yellows I came across along the way just didn't seem to fit. I ended up winning mostly because I had nothing else left to try rather than because I'd actually figured it out.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, February 26

Any edible thick, sweet, liquid-like substance could be referred to as today's answer. Maple, golden, and even cough, variants of this word are commonly found worldwide.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, you won't find any double letters in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle #617 answer?

Start the weekend with a win. The answer to the February 26 (617) Wordle is SYRUP.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

February 25: FIFTY

FIFTY February 24: ARBOR

ARBOR February 23: VAGUE

VAGUE February 22: RIPER

RIPER February 21: RUDDY

RUDDY February 20: SWEAT

SWEAT February 19: KIOSK

KIOSK February 18: AVAIL

AVAIL February 17: CACHE

CACHE February 16: MAGIC

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.