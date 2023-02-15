Wordle hint and answer #606: Wednesday, February 15

Audio player loading…

Win Wordle (opens in new tab) every day with our selection of helpful guides, handy hints, and general tips. If you're looking for something more specific, you'll find the answer to today's Wordle just a quick scroll or click down the page, and there's a fresh clue for the February 15 (606) waiting for you if you'd just like a little help.

Three greens lined up in a neat row? Surely that meant I had today's Wordle by the third go… wait, no okay, so maybe the fourth? No, not that either. I was in a bit of a panic at this point—thankfully the answer finally came to me after a short break.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, February 15

The answer to today's Word is the name of a Latin dance and also a tasty sauce or dip made with tomatoes, onion, and chillies. Two of today's letters are used twice, so this is a bit of an all-or-nothing Wordle.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there are two sets of double letters to find in today's Wordle puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 606 answer?

Another Wordle won. The answer to the February 15 (606) Wordle is SALSA.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 14: SOUND

SOUND February 13: USAGE

USAGE February 12: GIANT

GIANT February 11: DEBUG

DEBUG February 10: HEADY

HEADY February 9: STAGE

STAGE February 8: FLAIL

FLAIL February 7: APPLE

APPLE February 6: NINTH

NINTH February 5: DANCE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word (opens in new tab) like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.