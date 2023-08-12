Today's Wordle hint and answer #784: Saturday, August 12

Whether you hop to salvage a tough Wordle game, speed up the inevitable, or just enjoy seeing those green letters pop up, you can click or scroll your way to the answer to today's Wordle in a flash. If you'd rather take your time you'll find a clue for the August 12 (784) game waiting below.

Oh, of course it's that word, it's so obvious now it's staring back at me from my monitor. Shame it took me all six guesses (and looking over my attempt today, some pretty ridiculous tangents) to unearth it. With a bit of luck I'll spend more time noticing the clues sitting under my nose tomorrow.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Saturday, August 12

The word you're looking for today is speedy and swift, the rapid hare to the slow tortoise, the brief email that saves everyone from a long meeting. You'll have to uncover two different vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #784 Wordle answer?

Weekends mean wins. The answer to the August 12 (784) Wordle is QUICK.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 11: HELLO

HELLO August 10: EMPTY

EMPTY August 9: LOVER

LOVER August 8: BULLY

BULLY August 7: BROOK

BROOK August 6: POLYP

POLYP August 5: ANODE

ANODE August 4: CHART

CHART August 3: PARTY

PARTY August 2: BEGET

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.