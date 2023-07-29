Today's Wordle hint and answer #770: Saturday, July 29

Let's make sure you win today's Wordle, tomorrow's Wordle, and every Wordle after that too. Salvage a tough game with a peek at today's answer, give your guesses a boost with a clue for the July 29 (770) puzzle, or find general help and advice with our tips and guides.

Today's game flipped from terrible to almost won for me in a single guess, two lines of pretty much nothing suddenly turning into four green letters, with the answer easily revealed one more go after that. I'm grateful for the win, but I'm hoping I have a smoother ride tomorrow.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, July 29

A pig's tail. Long hair that falls in a coiled shape. Spiral-shaped fries. Any object with a definite whirl to it could be referred to using today's answer. You only need to find one vowel to win today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #770 Wordle answer?

You might want this. The answer to the July 29 (770) Wordle is CURLY.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

July 28: ETHOS

ETHOS July 27: DISCO

DISCO July 26: HEART

HEART July 25: WHEEL

WHEEL July 24: HOBBY

HOBBY July 23: WHALE

WHALE July 22: FROZE

FROZE July 21: BURLY

BURLY July 20: FLANK

FLANK July 19: TONIC

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.