Wolfenstein: Youngblood is coming in July, and friends can join you for free

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is inviting everyone to mow down fascists with a friend this summer. The co-op spin-off from Machine Games and Arkane Studios will be tearing through the Reich on July 26 on PC. Check out the new trailer above.

Playing as Jess or Soph, the Blazkowicz twins, you'll have hunt down their dad, our old pal BJ, across 1980s Paris. If you don't have any mates, you can also team up with the AI. It's not quite the same, though, is it? Since friendship is magic, especially when your getting rid of Nazis, anyone that buys the Deluxe Edition will also be able to invite friends to play, even if they don't own the game.

The buddy pass is much better than a season pass. It allows you to invite one friend at a time to join you on your bloody adventures through Paris. They can download the game and play with you, and also choose to upgrade so they can play alone or with other friends. There's always that risk when you buy a new co-op game that your buddies won't follow you, so it's a great idea that I wish was standard with co-op games.

Along with the pass, the Deluxe Edition comes also comes with cosmetic bonuses, including the Cyborg Skin Pack, providing the sisters with titanium alloy versions of their Power Suit, guns, combat knives and hatchets.

Wolfenstein's brand of cathartic mayhem seems well-suited to co-op shenanigans. Clearing a room of Nazis in the most stylish and explosive way possible is just a bit more enjoyable when someone else is there to appreciate your handiwork and watch your back. I've been showing off to an audience of just me for two games, now I want some positive feedback.

