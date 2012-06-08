Wizard101 Pet-a-palooza giveaway

If you have kids that like video games, you probably know why a pet giveaway for Wizard101 is a big deal. Pets are a big part of the family-friendly MMO that uses a card-based combat system doused in magical powers. You can collect them, train them, level them, splice their DNA with other pets, use them in browser minigame tie-ins, and plenty else.

And if you know anything about kids, you know that they want the new shiny thing, and there are plenty of shiny new things in these pet codes we're giving away. Read on to see how you can win.

Wizard101 has just about reached the end of its Pet-a-palooza event (when the devs give away pet goodies to the players, bring back retired pets, and put pets on sale in their cash shop). To keep up the pet-loving spirit, we're giving each winner one code that will add four pets to their Wizard101 account: Snake in a Basket, Giraffe, Fierce Hound, and the rare Night Hawk.

To enter, simply write a comment on this post that says what your favorite pet is in any MMO and why. We'll randomly pick 15 winners on Monday, June 11. We will email the codes directly to the winners at the email address they used to register their pcgamer.com account.

UPDATE 6/11: Winners have been picked and the codes have been emailed to the address used to create their account on this site. Thanks to everyone that participated and congratulations to the winners:

matthewpeterson501

ziffyrose24

MelodyShade

siver470

TheMathWiz

NatureNerd

maddogg12

calamity

AngelAngle

logicman

Agent Nightmare

spike1849

KaylaThunderstone

pny83002

andrewwintersword