Popular

This new Witcher 3 trailer is mostly about dismemberment

By

UmkAU83RdKJ

There have been so many Witcher 3 trailers at this point that CD Projekt RED are able to really focus in on a theme. This one, for instance, is almost entirely about dismemberment. It still manages to be less bizarre than this one, featuring a narrator who keeps boasting about how much racism is in their world.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is two weeks away. Only last night, CDPR and Green Man Gaming were having a disagreement about the validity of the latter's Witcher 3 keys. CDPR says the discounted copies are from an "unknown source"; GMG claims they're offering legitimate keys from a third-party.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments