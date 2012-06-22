Win a Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas X flight stick and DLC for Microsoft Flight! [UK only]

The dream of flight is as old as man, but it isn't as old as the dream of getting things for free. We're going to attempt to combine the two: we've got a pair of Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas X flight sticks to give away and ten codes for Microsoft Flight DLC to go with them.

Microsoft Flight's Hawaiian Adventure Pack is worth 2100 Microsoft Points (about £13.70/€19.20/$20.00) and adds the remaining Hawaiian islands as well as new challenges, more than twenty new missions and the Vans RV-6A aircraft. Combine this with the existing territory of Big Island and Microsoft Flight covers hundreds of miles of tropical real-estate.

We liked Microsoft Flight enough to give it a score of 82% back in April. Read our review here , and get started in the game on the official site .

The Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas X flight stick features a detachable throttle control, weighted base, and is fully programmable. It's also got internal memory to save your custom key mappings.

To win, we want you to come up with a PC gaming themed airline. Tell us what it'd be called, what the in-flight entertainment would be, and what you'd serve for dinner. Post your entry in the comments below. The two we like the most will receive a Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas X flight stick and a code for the Hawaiian Adventure Pack DLC. Eight runners-up will also receive the DLC. Deadline for entries is 13.00pm on Monday the 25th of June. Happy flying!

Unfortunately, we are unable to fly and as such this competition is only available to people in the UK and Northern Ireland.