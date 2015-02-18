Popular

Win a free Steam key for Deathtrap

By

Deathtrap giveaway

Deathtrap calls itself "the goriest tower defense game ever," but beyond that unique selling point, it's an interesting hybrid of tower strategy and action-RPG elements. Deathtrap launched earlier this month from the creators of The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing, which it shares a similar medieval fantasy setting with. Deathtrap charges you—alone or in co-op—with building and then defending your fort from monsters. For dungeon designers, there's also a map editor and monster editor to tinker with.

We have 200 Deathtrap Steam keys to raffle off. For a chance to win, enter your email in the widget below and 200 lucky winners will be drawn and contacted with a free Steam key at the end of this week. The 200 winners will be selected randomly and receive their key through the email they enter below.

