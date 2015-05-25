Win 10,000 Survarium bucks and VIP access

The apocalypse creates interesting opportunities for survivors with a gun and the good sense to avoid the violent anomalies of the post-nuclear landscape. Survarium, from some of the creators of Stalker, lets you duke it out with other desperate vagrants in the ruins of a broken world, upgrading your equipment and protective gear as you go.

It's free to play, and we have the perfect head start package to get you going: 10,000 in-game currency and a week of VIP access. All you have to do is enter your email address in the widget below. Winners will be randomly selected and keys emailed out to winners on Wednesday. Good luck!