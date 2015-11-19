Wild West strategy game Hard West is out now

Imagine XCOM with cowboys. You've just imagined Hard West. Sort of. This Wild West-themed strategy game has just been released, and features a Western setting infused with the supernatural, squad-focused turn-based combat, a variety of historical guns, and the ability to ricochet bullets off metal objects for stylish kills. You can buy the game on Steam or GOG right now for around £12/$16.

"When a tragic turn of events sets one man down a path of supernatural chaos and revenge, he must brutally hunts down those whom wronged him," reads its website. "Follow Warren on his descent into the darkest recesses of the human soul, and try to survive in a world full of hard choices and even harder consequences."

Here's a launch trailer.