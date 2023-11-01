Who even needs Bloodborne on PC when the full-fledged kart racer demake just got an imminent release date?

With God of War, Horizon, Spider-Man, and other blockbusters happily taking root on PC, I can only assume that the continued absence of Bloodborne from our platform of choice is due to either a mummy's curse or Sony executive spite, but who needs it anyway? Bloodborne's true form—Bloodborne Kart—now has a proper release date, meaning we can turn Yharnam into our own personal Rainbow Road incredibly soon.

And by "incredibly soon" I mean the 31st of January next year. Featuring 12 racers, 16 maps, a "full single player campaign mode," split-screen local multiplayer, a versus battle mode and—last but not least—boss fights, I think the game is officially too fully featured to be considered a gag at this point. Rendered in full PS1-style demake glory, the devs have done an inspiring job translating the PS4 game's Lovecraftian vibes to the swimmy textures of an original PlayStation.

So it's an impressive effort, then, especially considering the game comes from a team of three devs—Lilith Walther, Corwyn Prichard, Evelyn Lark—and began as "a meme that was born from a fake joke leak that was posted anonymously in 2017."

"This fan game," continues the blurb, "will be released as the logical conclusion of the six year communal art project" inspired by that "community in-joke." You know, pretty much the story of how most games get made.

The announcement doesn't mention whether the game will be free, but I'm relatively certain that's because it's obvious it will be. I'm no lawyer, but it's probably not kosher to start selling a game with "Bloodborne" in the title even if you have converted into a kart racer. Anyway, if you just can't wait until January, you can try out the same team's regular Bloodborne demake on Itch.io right now.