Where the hell does Doom go next?

The series will need to make some big changes in its next showing. But what, and how? Let's discuss.

With Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 out, the Slayer Saga that began with Doom 2016 is finished. There's not much left to squeeze out of Doom in its current form, and game director Hugo Martin has said as much, so resident FPS expert and Doom enthusiast Morgan Park joined me to talk about where the series could and should go next. 

Doom without demons? Co-op Doom campaigns? We bash our heads together until ideas come out. 

For the full conversation and our thoughts on The Ancient Gods Part 2, check out this week's episode of The PC Gamer Show, our weekly podcast. 

