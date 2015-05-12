​When is our Witcher 3 review coming?

Today, the review embargo for CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt lifted. There will be reviews out there in the untamed wilds of the Internet. You can read them! But none of those reviews will be of the PC version. While review copies of The Witcher 3 were sent out for the PlayStation 4 more than a week ago, PC code is still missing in action, despite being pre-loadable on Steam. Bandai Namco tells us that this is because a big day-one patch hasn't been finalised on PC in time for today's review embargo, but will be ready for worldwide release next Tuesday.

Until we have a chance to dig into The Witcher 3’s vast open world, we can’t say exactly when our review will be coming. But we have had a chance to play through The Witcher 3 on PS4, and have collected together our early observations.

As soon as we have access to the PC version, we’ll be witching, fiddling with settings, and seeing exactly how luxurious Geralt’s beard looks at Ultra 4K. Will Geralt’s beard get its own independent score in our review? Will Geralt’s beard join the elite pantheon of PC games to score higher than a 95? We're not saying it’s a shoe-in, but, well, it’s a pretty good beard.

We'll be writing a review in progress with early impressions (of both Geralt’s beard and the rest of The Witcher 3), with the goal of rendering a final verdict as close to the May 19th launch as possible.

In the meantime, if you’re hungry for more Witcher 3 PC coverage, you can read up on the fundamentals with our ‘Everything you need to know’ guide, check out some 4K screenshots, and more.