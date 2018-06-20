What's your single greatest frag in a multiplayer shooter?

There's nothing like the feeling of doing something you didn't think was possible, for you or maybe anyone. Launching a Tribes spinfusor disc and watching it connect with someone jetpacking through the air at high speed. Or tossing a grenade three stories up into a building window and moments later seeing a kill notification. Our legendary shots, whether or not we have them on video, are unforgettable and probably unrepeatable.

If you've played shooters, you probably have a shot or grenade toss like that, and we love hearing stories of improbable accuracy, so that's our mid-week PCG Q&A: What's your single greatest frag? Let us know your own answers in the comments. (Bonus if you have a video or gif, but it's not necessary!)

Evan Lahti: Desperation pistol

Miracle 1v1 win after putting myself in an awkward spot with low HP, bad angles, and no ammo in my primary. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uLcavQbV1YJune 17, 2018

Over the weekend I managed an extremely dumb frag in Rainbow Six Siege. A 3v2 deteriorates into a 1v1, and I find myself defending the hostage room on Hereford Base as a slow, big-bodied Rook with 18 HP. With lots of time left, my opponent and I trade sprays through a fractured wall, missing back and forth. I lean into a corner to force him to move in, but whiff another burst as he lobs a grenade into the wrong corner. I still need to move positions, now that he knows where I am, but as I do, my MP5 goes dry. Down to a silenced pistol, I lay on the floor, basically in desperation. I see a few pixels move over the lip of a table that turn out to be my enemy's hairline, and the first shot out of my sidearm ends the round. I think I laughed for a minute straight after that.

Wesley Fenlon: Halo counts, right?

I've never been better than an average shooter player, and most of my great killing sprees and no-scopes are long lost to my poor memory. One of the moments I remember best, though, was the classic long-range plasma stick in Halo 3. Every Halo player probably has one of these stories, but here's mine. It's a CTF match on Last Resort, the seaside map with the large warehouse base and a giant wheel in the center. I'm on defense, waiting for the attackers to approach the base. I step out onto the upper walkway casually. No enemies in sight. So I aim upwards and lob a plasma grenade as far as I can throw it, then turn around and step back into the base without waiting to see it land. A few seconds later, I get a medal notification for a stick kill. That grenade landed on some poor sap's head with wholly undeserved pinpoint accuracy.

All this happened in Halo 3, which isn't a PC game, but now that we have Halo Online, I feel like it's justified. As illustration, see the collection of incredible long range sticks embedded above.



Andy Chalk: Air Warrior warrior

I'm cruising the skies over Air Warrior's European theater in my FW190 when I see a furball below. Looks like a big one. I swing out wide and then scissor back into a shallow dive, so I'm coming in low, level, and going like hell. Ahead of me I've got a couple of guys chasing a bomber and paying no attention at all to the big radial grille that's closing on them like an asteroid strike with guns. They're trying to line up their shots, which makes it easy to line up mine: A quick pull on the trigger and the trailing fighter pops like a balloon; ease to the right a little, another squirt, another kill. I scream through the crowd like a bullet and as I come out the other side I see that someone is trying to sneak another bomber up—probably looking to cause trouble while everyone's attention is here. Not today, buddy. I roll right into a gentle climb and give him the hose. Boom. And with my business concluded I rocket away, keeping it low to stay out of sight. It's over in seconds, and I'm gone.

It is weird that I remember that so vividly from so long ago, instead of all the kills I've racked up more recently. But kills in Air Warrior were relatively rare: You could fly for 20 minutes without firing a shot, much less shooting someone down, and then get your ass blown out of the sky in seconds because someone got the drop on you. So a good day in the air was generally a memorable thing—and that was a very good day.

Check out what Air Warrior looked like in the video from nrgrevolution1 above.

Jody Macgregor: Lucky snipe

I used to play Quake 2 over a LAN at a computer shop on the weekends because a friend of mine worked there (his boss didn't know about it, but this was 20 years ago so it's probably OK to spill the secret now). I was no great shakes at Quake 2, so when I had the one-shot-kill railgun and someone ran at me I panicked. Missed completely. He only had a machine gun, so he sprinted toward me firing wild while I waited to fire again. My response was to jump off the gantry we were on to get away.

He poked his head over the railing to watch me fall, and as I plummeted backwards I domed him. It's the only memorable frag I've ever got.

Without any video to go with this memory, let's just watch Thresh show us all how it's done above.

Philippa Warr: Remember to thank your supports

My life as a support means spending my time doing this and watching someone else get play of the game.

Christopher Livingston: Take a wrench to it

(Image credit: by Legoformer1000)

Years ago I was playing Team Fortress 2, and a match went into sudden death (where there's no respawning). I foolishly continued playing as Engineer, perhaps not the best choice for the situation. My team was slowly wiped out and my buildings destroyed, until it was just me and three players on the other team left. The finer details are fuzzy, but I managed to take out two of them with panicked wrench hits, and the last player, a soldier, chased me through the map. I had enough metal for a turret though I knew it would never build in time, so I threw it down and ducked into a hallway opposite it. The soldier was in no danger of being shot by the turret since I'd just placed it, but he couldn't resist blasting it with a rocket anyway. With his back to me I sprang out and whomped him with my wrench. In my memory it was a crit but it may have been just that he was low on health. Either way, I finished off a team with nothing but a wrench and a distraction.