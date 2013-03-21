Popular

What is WildStar? This trailer is glad you asked

What is WildStar? Is it this guy yelling at me for 130 hours? I don't think so, but how do I know? Also, where is the mysterious planet Nexus, and does it conceal "ancient technologies and forbidden magic of awesome, unimaginable power?" I mean, it seems likely, but— woah , relax there, narrator, no need to yell. Things are about to get what -ing real? I was just asking some valid questions about WildStar!

What? The stakes are totally high enough for me. When did I say they aren't? Now I need a death fortress? Alright, I guess I do want that, but, is this going to be my kind of adventure? It is? Well, alright then. I appreciate your honest answers, WildStar trailer, and you do look fun. Still, no need to berate me for asking. I have feelings.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
