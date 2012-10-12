Dishonored video: three extreme(ly convoluted) approaches to assassination

The first time I completed Dishonored, I did what I'd recommend anyone to do: I played according to my own personality and morality and saw where that took me.

That doesn't do for a second playthrough, however, so I've been brainstorming some new rule sets that make the game substantially harder and very much sillier.

Bear in mind that this video includes spoilers for Dishonored's first proper mission. If you haven't played it yet, come back when you have.

Let us know which of these approaches you like the best in the comments, and check out Tom's Dishonored review for more on the game.