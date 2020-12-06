What did you play last week?

Rachel Watts played Twin Mirror, Dontnod's new mystery game. The studio famous for Life is Strange have made another game about a strange small town, but one that seems to lack the emotional connection at that game's heart. Instead, it's a game about a character who investigates with the help of a mind palace and an imaginary twin, a character it hints is on the autism spectrum without ever committing to the idea.

Andy Kelly played Immortals Fenyx Rising, the third Ubisoft open-world game released in quick succession. This one's a light-hearted and cartoonish take on Greek mythology, with puzzles and gliding that owe a debt to Breath of the Wild. Though its traversal is apparently a bit lacking and it's overfull of collectibles as you'd expect, if you don't have a Switch it might scratch that itch.

Fraser Brown played Empire of Sin, and found it all a bit Buggy Malone. The strategy game about 1920s gangsters by Romero Games remains a fascinating idea, a bootlegging management sim that's also XCOM with tommyguns, but between unengaging combat and savefile corruption it seems worth waiting for some patches and maybe an expansion.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been terraforming Mars in Per Aspera, building your afterlife Avengers Mansion in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, or just finding ways to get your body ready for Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know!