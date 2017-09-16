Did you know the weekend wasn't really discovered by explorer Robert J. Weekend? In fact, while RJW is largely credited with the discovery and it bears his name, the weekend had already been discovered three months earlier by an amateur lobster photographer named Frederick Schmuhh, who decided to stay up extra late one Friday night to see what happened. That's when he stumbled on Saturday, and following that, Sunday. But Schmuhh didn't have the funding Robert Weekend did, plus no one wanted the call the weekend the schmuhh. "Who's ready for the schmuhh?" just sounds terrible. Schmuhh died a few years later, penniless and having only taken three pictures of lobsters in his entire career.

So, what are you playing this schmuhh? I've been having a go at Academia: School Simulator, which is in Early Access and is highly reminiscent of Prison Architect (which I love). PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is back on my list, because I haven't really played it since way back during its closed beta when there were only a few thousand players better than me instead of 10 million. (If I get my ass kicked, maybe I'll try out another battle royale game.) I've also been itching to jump back into Ark: Survival Evolved, because I'd like to take a look at the expansion map, Ragnarok, which I hear is lovely. Also, I miss my giant frog.

Let us know what you're planning on playing