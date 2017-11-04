This weekend streamers are raising money for Extra Life in support of Children's Miracle Network hospitals. I'll be watching our friends at .Awesome—here's Julez' Twitch channel which we'll be hosting on our own—and playing some Call of Duty: WWII (which I'll probably ragequit within an hour).

Meanwhile, our Destiny 2 crew in the PC Gamer Club is raiding this weekend, and when I'm tired of being dunked on by quickscopers I'm hoping I can finally finish Divinity: Original Sin 2 and jump into some of the other games we'll be talking about during our end of year award discussions, namely Hollow Knight, Cuphead, Subnautica, and Oikospiel.

If you've got a favorite streamer who's raising money for charity this weekend, let us know who you're watching in the comments—or where you're streaming, if you are. Otherwise, what are you playing this weekend, or whenever you have a day off?