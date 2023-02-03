We've partnered up with Perish for a monstrous GPU giveaway

Audio player loading…

You need a new graphics card, right? We all do. I've needed one for about two years at this point, over the course of which my current GTX 1080 Ti has entered a kind of tech-dotage, communicating only in warbles and squeaks and intermittently failing altogether. There's no hope for me, I'm afraid, but you could be in luck: We're partnering with the folks behind Perish (opens in new tab) to launch a giveaway that might just be the cure to your GPU woes.

The grand prize is a Gigabyte Gaming OC GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU. That's not an explosion at the alphabet factory, it's a hefty last-gen graphics card that can breeze through pretty much anything you throw at it. We're talking framerates north of 60fps in 4K gaming and over 100fps at 1440p.

Of course, you'll need a game to actually play on that thing. So on top of that, you'll also win a Steam copy of Perish, as well as three more to dish out to your friends. Plus, we'll send you a set of monstrous keycaps for your clicky-clack keyboard, and a figurine of Perish's Kathorao monster to lurk forebodingly on your mantelpiece.

If you don't nab the grand prize, you still stand a chance of winning one of five gold prizes, which consist of all of the above minus the GPU. That's the keycaps, the figurine, and a Steam code for Perish.

The giveaway is open now and ends 11:59 pm ET/8:59 pm PT on February 17, 2023. To enter, all you need to do is head down to the widget below, then over to the relevant thread in our forums (opens in new tab) to leave a comment. After that, cross your fingers, sit back, and wait for the winners to be drawn after the giveaway ends. Oh, and one last thing, this giveaway is only open to residents of the US. Good luck!