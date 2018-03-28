We're hiring a lead hardware editor

We're looking for an experienced editor to take the reins of the PC Gamer hardware team. If you eat, sleep, and breathe GPUs, benchmarks, PC building, and can turn that passion into great writing, we'd love to hear from you.

The job

Based in New York, this role reports in to the Global Editor-in-Chief of PC Gamer. The successful candidate will be responsible for leading PC Gamer's dedicated hardware team, writing and commissioning articles that provide vital buying advice and component analysis for our audience. You will be expected to stay abreast of industry trends in order to steer our news coverage and create a robust calendar of guide and feature content.

Though the team's work primarily appears on PCGamer.com, you will also be expected to oversee monthly contributions to Maximum PC magazine, and to the print edition of PC Gamer magazine as required. Additionally, you will be required to manage the production of hardware-themed video content, attend planning meetings, and liaise with relevant clients and suppliers.

You will be responsible for ensuring that the hardware team hits all its deadlines and maintains the high quality of work which PC Gamer is renowned for. We want a strong editor who can ensure our hardware writing always strikes the right balance of approachable and detailed.

Examples of content you will be responsible for: in-depth component buyer’s guides, reviews of new products, informative features about hardware trends, event coverage from shows such as CES and Computex.

As the leader of the Hardware team, you will also be responsible for managing a budget, onboarding, maintaining and commissioning freelancers, plus developing new and strengthening existing relationships with hardware vendors. We expect you to be the creative lead on all matters hardware, bringing a steady stream of fresh editorial ideas to brainstorming sessions.

The job requires excellent attention to detail, a commitment to quality, strong organisational skills, a calm approach and self-discipline.

Key responsibilities

Deliver quality, relevant and well-written copy to deadlines as directed by the Global Editor-in-Chief and/or other senior editorial staff

Understand and deliver on the needs of PC Gamer's audience

In conjunction with the Global Editor-in-Chief, take responsibility for managing your own workload in order to meet all your deadlines

Generate appropriate feature/reviews leads and ideas

Liaise with the ecommerce and SEO teams to understand how to best optimize all hardware content, with particular emphasis on buying guides

Develop and maintain productive industry, PR and commercial relationships

Be responsible for and deliver any administrative tasks set by senior staff

Contribute social media content to ensure all hardware content is correctly promoted

Deliver a weekly hardware-themed video series

Attend events when required

Under the direction of the Group Editor-in-Chief, all editorial staff may be asked to work on any of the creative output of the Group

Supervisory Responsibilities

Directly supervises the PC Gamer US hardware editorial team. Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws. Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, creating and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems.

Essential skills and experience

Journalism qualification

Experience of writing clean, informative, entertaining copy for print and online

Excellent knowledge of the PC gaming hardware sector, including contacts at major relevant OEMs (Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Corsair, Razer etc.)

Ability to explain complex subjects in a clear and easily understood fashion

Strong written and oral communication skills

Work on own initiative

Ability to deliver copy to tight deadlines

Excellent time management skills

Team player

Knowledge of libel law

How to apply

Along with your resume, include a cover letter telling us why you'd be a great fit for this position. We want to know about your past experience managing a team, writing about PC hardware, and how you envision PC Gamer's hardware coverage growing under your leadership.

Follow this link to apply: https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=FS303