We're giving away 10,000 Rainbow Six: Siege beta keys [Update: they're gone]

The other day we gave away 5,000 Rainbow Six Siege beta keys. It felt good. So good that we decided to give away some more keys. Long story short: we hired some interns, told them to craft riot shields out of old copies of Edge magazine, and sent them into Ubisoft HQ to capture yet more codes. Surprisingly, this worked. We've got another 10,000 beta keys to giveaway.

All you have to do to get one is pop an email address into the box below, and answer our incredibly tough question designed to confuse and destroy robots. The codes are first-come-first-serve, so you also have to be one of the first 10,000 people capable of doing those two things.

The beta will start on September 24. To redeem your code, follow these instructions:

Visit www.rainbow6.com/beta

Click on the “Redeem your guaranteed access code” button

Select platform

Sign into selected platform

Email will be sent to confirm choice

Selected platform beta key will be sent on September 24th once the BETA is live

Good luck!