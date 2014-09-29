Welcome to the new PC Gamer

Hello! We’re back! And, if you’re reading this, so are you. Or maybe this is your first visit. Either way: welcome. You’ve found the new pcgamer.com. We hope you’re going to like it as much as we do.

The site’s responsive design means it should display comfortably on whatever device you chose to throw at it, from super wide monitors down to smartphones. We’ve also completely rebuilt the homepage to make it easier for you to find the content you want.

In the left hand column you’ll see a stream of the latest news, covered around the clock by our reporters in North America, the UK and Australia. In the middle are the recent features, reviews, first looks, interviews and other recent long form articles. Finally, over on the right is the 'best of' PC Gamer—popular and timeless pieces from the archives, which we’ll keep adding to.

Note: if anything doesn't look as described above—for instance news also appearing in the right-hand column—that's an unintended side-effect of using ad block software which we're looking into. (While our hypothetical children go hungry.)

The nav has also been simplified to better reflect our priorities. For more than 20 years PC Gamer has brought you great writing and trusted buying advice about games. We want to extend that expertise into deeper component, rig and peripheral coverage, which is located in the new hardware section.

We’ll be expanding and improving our regular video content, too. So expect more like the PC Gamer show and lots of games captured at super-high resolution on our absurdly powerful computer, the Large Pixel Collider.

The new pcgamer.com is based on our own bespoke platform, so—*taps lucky desk*—it ought to be more robust than its predecessor. For us, this change feels like it’s been a long time coming, and if you’ve been a regular reader of the site you might have a less polite way of putting that. But rest assured that this is a redesign that we plan to quickly iterate and improve on.

Right now there are still bugs for us to squish and immediate tweaks we want to make, so please bear with us during the launch period and do let us know if we’ve broken something crucial. Hmm, what’s best for getting blood out of office carpets? Asking for a colleague.