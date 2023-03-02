Welcome to the new PC Gamer podcast

RSS Feed (opens in new tab) | iTunes (opens in new tab) | Direct download (opens in new tab)

Well hey, today we're premiering the first episode of PC Gamer's brand-new podcast series, Chat Log! We've been without a podcast for a hot sec but now we're back. It's got a new name and some new lovely faces, but it'll still be stuffed with all our favourite PC gaming discussions, debates and deep dives.

Each week Chat Log will be hosted by Associate Editor Lauren Morton and me, Features Producer Mollie Taylor. We'll be talking about everything from FPSes, cosy sims, and our favourite virtual husbands and wives. Some weeks we'll be roping in other PC Gamer writers to lend their expertise or viciously defend their gaming beloveds, too. One week we might get our survival expert Chris Livingston in for his opinions, or maybe strategy buff Fraser Brown will pop along for a lengthy Scottish ramble on the genre.

Since this is the first episode, Lauren and I are introducing ourselves. Which genres do we like and dislike? What games are in permanent rotation in our Steam library? Why are we the way that we are? (Seriously, why?) These burning questions will be answered and more. Oh, and games too of course. With a stacked 2023 of game releases ahead of us, we're talking about what our most anticipated games are, predicted trends for the year and what 2023's Game of the Year could possibly be. It's probably gonna be Starfield, huh?

You can check out PC Gamer's Chat Log podcast across a whole bunch of podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab)

Spotify (opens in new tab)

iHeartRadio

Google Podcasts

Amazon Music

Podcast Addict

Podchaser

And more!

You can also peep the podcast on YouTube (opens in new tab), if disembodied voices freak you out. I know they do for me.