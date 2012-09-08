Weekend Game Deals - September 7, 2012

This week's best deals ► Mass Effect 3, Trine 2, and 25% off at GMG

The tastiest specials on this week's menu include Mass Effect 3 Digital Deluxe for $20 during Amazon's big Labor Day sale , 75% off the Trine Complete Collection on Steam, and a new Green Man Gaming voucher code for deals on whatever you want deals on.

Steam ► Trine and Crysis

Everything Trine is on sale at Steam, including the new Trine 2: Goblin Menace DLC . There's also Crysis, but when isn't it on sale?

Amazon ► Labor Day sale

Amazon's big Labor Day sale ends Sunday, so you don't have much longer to get, say, Mass Effect 3 Digital Deluxe Edition for $20 .

Green Man Gaming ► 25% off everything

There are a couple of new voucher codes at GMG . Ending Monday, use GMG25-1BW0K-K1A3G to get 25% off any PC game download or SDOGS-E1V8A-9R1HX for 30% off Sleeping Dogs specifically.

You can't stack them for 55% off Sleeping Dogs, but you could buy Stacking for 25% off. Actually, you can't. It isn't in GMG's catalog. It is 50% off at Amazon , but that doesn't stop my joke from being ruined.

GOG ► Point-and-Click Mix

Point your browser to GOG's adventure-themed weekend deals and click on games like Machinarium, Resonance, and Botanicula. Wow. Did I go too far that time?

Get Games ► Total War

Nothing huge to report from Get Games. Sleeping Dogs is back up to 25% off, and the perennially on sale Total War series is on sale.

GameStop ► Saints Row and Might & Magic

GameStop's silly long list of deals is largely populated by Saints Row The Third's expansive DLC library and Might & Magic .

GamersGate ► A bin of bargains

Why can't I hold all these deals ? At least GamersGate has gone from 10 pages of scattershot discounts to just two, but there's still a lot to cover. Here's the short version: it has same Trine bundle deal as Steam , 75% off Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY , and tons of kings, crusades, and iron hearts.

GameFly ► Bulletstorm and Stronghold 3

GameFly is pretty light on sales this weekend, so I'll just use this space to think about the idea of a real bullet storm. It would be terrible. All those bullets plummeting from angry thunder-shots above. Clearly, we can never allow the gods to acquire firearms.

Let us know in the comments if you find any more great deals, and if you feel like sharing: what are you playing this weekend? I'll continue thieving in Guild Wars 2 on the Tarnished Coast server, though I am disappointed that the Thief class steals abilities instead of what I really want: money. I want to be the richest low-level scoundrel on the server, dammit.