Weekend Game Deals - Humbled again

First off, go check out the latest Humble Indie Bundle . It's amazing. Then note that Steam has Saints Row: The Third for 66% off and Amazon has cut 91% off its alliterative Paradox bundle . Once you've processed all that, scan the rest of our big weekly list of games that cost less than they normally do.
STEAM
Steam's big weekend deals are Saints Row: The Third and Worms Reloaded, but it's also on the tail end of a bunch of other sales -- if you want 'em, grab them before the ticker runs out.
- 66% off Saints Row: The Third - $16.99
- 66% off Worms Reloaded - $6.80
- 50% off Dungeon Defenders - $7.49 (Ends Friday)
- 75% off Braid - $2.50 (Ends Friday)
- 66% off Super Meat Boy - $5.10 (Ends Friday)
- 50% off Costume Quest - $7.49 (Ends Friday)
AMAZON
[US Only] Amazon's ever-shifting sea of deals has hit the shores of Paradox Interactive, with bunches of dollars off its Plentiful Paradox Package and deals on individual games, too.
- 91% off Plentiful Paradox Package - $12.49
- 75% off Magicka Collection - $4.99
- 50% off Dungeon Defenders - $7.49
- 75% off Sword of the Stars II: Lords of Winter - $7.49
- 72% off Rift - $5.58
- 75% off Trine - $4.99
- 37% off Borderlands - $18.88
- 24% off Alice: Madness Returns - $22.71
- 66% off Saints Row: The Third - $16.99
- 26% off Metro 2033 - $14.82
- 24% off Medal of Honor - $15.19
- 37% off Borderlands - $18.88
- 52% off Mount & Blade: Warband - $9.58
- 26% off Dungeon Siege 3 - $14.84
- 50% off Tropico 4 - $19.99
- 26% off Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 - $14.75
- 15% off Mass Effect 3 - $50.99
GAMEFLY
GAMESTOP
Warhammer, Wargame, and Rayman are all on sale. Also, because I'm entitled to pointless opinions on things, I really wish GameStop would stop including copyright and registered trademark icons in every game title. Warhammer ® 40,000®: Space Marine ® looks silly.
- 33% off Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - $20.09
- 33% off Wargame: European Escalation - $26.79
- 33% off Rayman Origins - $20.09
- 66% off Worms Reloaded: Game of the Year Edition - $8.49
- 78% off 2K Ultimate Bundle - $69.99
GREEN MAN GAMING
Not much in the way of big deals, but if you miss Steam's Super Meat Boy sale, it's still 33% off at GMG. Maybe it always will be.
- 33% off Super Meat Boy - $9.98
- 31% off Men of War: Assault Squad - $23.94
- 29% off Tomb Raider: Anniversary - $6.99
GOG
This week GOG is offering 50% off the Ultima and Wing Commander series. Woo! Instead of duplicating GOG's list here, I'm just going to link to its sale page . Man, that was much easier for everyone.
Know of any more game deals this weekend? Drop them in the comments!