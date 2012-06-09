Weekend Game Deals - Double the humble

Last week I told you to check out the latest Humble Indie Bundle . Go back -- it now includes Braid, Super Meat Boy, and Lone Survivor if you pay above the average price. Wow.

Since EA is trying to be Nordstrom , we'll just skip over Origin and head to Steam, where Paradox games are 50% off all weekend. On Amazon, the Crysis Maximum Edition is only $8.99 , and GameFly has some big "Summer Roadtrip" deals . Click on over to the other side for all of this week's intellectual property cheapening...

STEAM

It's Paradox Interactive Weekend on Steam, which means 50% off all Paradox games and DLC. It seems like there's rarely a week without a Paradox sale somewhere -- Magicka, Europa Universalis, and Mount & Blade are constantly discounted. No complaints here.

AMAZON

[US Only] Rift is still 72% off , which seemed nice until I saw that it's 59 cents cheaper at its base price on the official site . That's dumb, so it's off the list. Amazon does, however, have the Crysis Maximum Edition for $8.99 and the usual big list of medium and small discounts.

GAMEFLY

[US & Canada, some available in Mexico] With new games on sale every 48 hours for GameFly's "Summer Roadtrip," I can't say how long any of these will last. This is what's on sale at the time of writing, and there's some good stuff:

GAMESTOP

New this week: GameStop is offering every Assassin's Creed game for $52, 50% off Syndicate, and 33% off Battlefield 3. Last week's Warhammer 40K: Space Marine and 2K Ultimate Bundles are back, too.

GOG

GOG's 50% off weekend deal covers Anuman games, including the Syberia, Still Life, Moto Racer, and Atlantis series.

GREEN MAN GAMING

Unless you'd like five cents off Hitman: Codename 47, not much has changed at GMG.

Know of any more game deals this weekend? Drop them in the comments!