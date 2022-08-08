We tracked down the Dark Souls fashion police

Dark Souls is serious business. Except when it's not. The game of cursed undead hollows, the ending of ages, cycles of death and rebirth? It's also a game where half the players run around swinging oversized weapons with no clothes on, while the other half pull together every piece of armor they find and transform themselves into mobile trash cans.

That's why it's perfect for Fashion Souls, the game-within-a-game where players ignore armor stats to create stylish outfits. Invasions don't have to be about sneaking into another player's game to murder them from behind; they can be about showing off how chic you are. The Age of Fire is temporary. Drip is forever.

The legendary fashion police took this to another level, judging the style of players they invaded and either rewarding them with items or punishing their fashion crimes with death. There are plenty of ways to kick the bucket in Dark Souls, but being stabbed by a man in fabulous butterfly-themed ensemble has to be right up there. Though some believed they were nothing but myth, we tracked down one of the fashion police.

This is Tales from the Hard Drive (opens in new tab): PC Gamer's documentary series about the kinds of stories that take on life outside the games that birthed them. Each episode is focused on a real story that has become enshrined as gaming folklore, told and retold across decades on message boards and Discord servers and skeptical Reddit threads. These tall tales represent what we love most about PC gaming: the ways truly passionate players can imprint their own personalities on our shared virtual worlds.

Tales from the Hard Drive demanded a a world-class voice, which is why we brought on Lenval Brown, the incredible narrator of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut to help us tell them.

