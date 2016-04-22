Popular

We have 1,000 Atlas Reactor closed beta keys to give away

By

Atlas Reactor

Atlas Reactor is a competitive strategy game that cleverly does something tricky to pull off in tabletop games: simultaneous turns. Each player chooses their movement and attacks on a timer, and then everyone's turn plays out at the same time—meaning you might end up firing at a bunch of nothing. It's easier to understand if you watch it, but even easier if you play it. What luck: Trion has given us 1,000 closed beta keys to give away.

Entering is easy enough: just pop your email address into the box below. Note that entering doesn't guarantee you a key, but puts your email into a raffle which will conclude tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, April 23 at 6 pm Pacific). The 1,000 winners will be randomly selected from everyone who entered and emailed a beta code with instructions. Good luck! And if you don't get a key, we'll have a few more to give away later, so keep an eye out for that.

Tyler Wilde

