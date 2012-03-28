We ask every CCP man we can find whether DUST 514 is coming to PC

DUST 514 is a free-to-play first-person shooter from CCP, creators of EVE Online. PC players will get to set up contracts for PS3 players to complete. You'll even get to lay down orbital strikes on the console kids. Watch footage of the awe-inspiring first hit here .

But CCP haven't confirmed that Dust 514 is coming to PC... yet. This confuses me. Our rigs are meaty enough to pull off their target footage in real-time, and we already know how free-to-play mechanics work. Is it coincidence that PS3 Dust 514 has mouse and keyboard support, possibly making any future ports easier to manage? Or that it's uses the PC-compatible Unreal Engine? Also: what do the two mystery pillars that popped up during CCP's keynote represent?

My take? We'll be playing DUST 514 a year after it lands on PS3. The pillars? They're even more intriguing. But don't take my word for it: I spent last week pestering all the CCP folk I could find. You can watch the results up there.