Watch this streamer literally punch his way through Sifu with fist-powered motion controllers

Impressive, and exhausting.

A streamer uses fist controllers to punch goons in Sifu
(Image credit: Sloclap, Rudeism)
Streamer Rudeism is no stranger to weird controllers, from turning toy gamepads into weird gamepads (opens in new tab) to dressing up as a goose in Untitled Goose Game (opens in new tab). For his latest input experiment, however, he's decided to quite literally punch his way through kung-fu brawler Sifu with his own two fists.

Strapping on motion-sensor gloves (with analogue sticks for movement and interactions), Rudeism is able to map his own fists onto those of those of Sifu's silent fighter. It's not 1:1, but a punch is a punch, with other gestures used for parries and heavy strikes.

In practice, it looks extremely bloody cool. Rudeism is putting full force into his punches, sending stylized brawlers flying. It also looks absolutely exhausting—and in fairness, I imagine fighting your way through an entire neighborhood of goons probably does leave you feeling a bit winded.

After getting the hang of the controller during the intro sequence, Rudeism works his way through the game's first main stage, taking frequent breaks to adjust the controller. In a heartbreaking finale, a cable comes loose and he finds himself unable to punch during the boss fight (though for obvious reasons, he's playing on easy, which means the sudden loss of hands isn't too punishing).

You can catch Rudeism's full stream over on Twitch (opens in new tab), while his YouTube channel also has similarly immersive experiments such as using an actual tractor to control Farming Simulator (opens in new tab). Thanks, Eurogamer (opens in new tab).

