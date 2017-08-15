Watch the new Destiny 2 PC open beta trailer running in glorious 4K

The Destiny 2 PC beta is on the way, as you may have heard—beginning August 28 for those who have preordered, August 29 for everyone else, and running through August 31. It will feature a number of improvements over the console beta, including better matchmaking, a longer Mercy rule timer for Crucible matches, reduced Super charge times, and increased Power Ammo drops. And if you have the hardware for it, it will look super-sleek, too.

"In terms of the PC beta experience, you'll be able to play the beta in stunning 4K, with uncapped framerates, a full suite of adjustable graphics settings, full keyboard and mouse support, and 21:9 monitor support," Nvidia said in its introduction to the new 4K open beta trailer. "When you jump into the PC beta, you'll be able to play Destiny 2's opening campaign story mission 'Homecoming'; the team-based co-op Strike the 'Inverted Spire'; as well as competitive multiplayer with two different maps, including the never-before-seen Javelin-4 map."

Nvidia also recapped the open beta system requirements, which were revealed to the world last month: An Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX-4350 with a GeForce GTX 660/1050 and 6GB RAM at a minimum, or a Core i5-2400 or Ryzen R5 1600X, backed by a GTX 970/1060 and 8GB RAM at the recommended level. If you want to rock the game at 4K, however, you'll probably need something more akin to a GTX 1080Ti—so says Nvidia, anyway.

The Destiny 2 PS4 beta ran last month, and even though mice and keyboards weren't involved we sent some of our top men in to give it a go. Read all about what they though (and what inspired some of the changes we'll enjoy in the PC beta) right here.