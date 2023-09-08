Watch the animated adventures of Baldur's Gate 3 continue as they travel from the land of 'Earlay Axes' to the region of 'L'awnch'

published

See the BG3 gang in adorable 2D form.

As someone who used to watch the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon before school every morning, I was delighted to see the first animated short for Baldur's Gate 3, which aired as part of the PC Gaming Show 2023 back in June. Now it's got a sequel of sorts. Mashed, the premiere source of videogame parody cartoons, has made a new video starring the intrepid heroes of Baldur's Gate 3.

The latest adventure of the Balduran Buddies sees Karlach, Astarion, Gale, and Shadowheart leaving the Early Access version of the game behind as they venture into the uncharted land of Launch. The original voice actors return, as does the authoritative narration of Amelia Tyler, who I would pay good money to have narrate my actual D&D campaign.

Rather than spoil it for you further I'll just let you watch the cartoon above. Keep an eye out for references to some deep beta content cuts, as well as antique internet memes, such as this classic video that debuted on b3ta.com 20 years ago.

Weekend/AU Editor

