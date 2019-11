At the PC Gaming Show today, show sponsor Paradox Interactive and Triumph Studios and showed off Age of Wonders: Planetfall, a 4X strategy game which includes "bioengineers who ride dinosaurs into battle." Some of those dinosaurs have lasers, by the way.

Check out the trailer above, and the interview below for lots of details on the tech tree.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall is releasing on August 6. You can find out more on the official site.