Watch Dogs Season Pass adds single-player campaign with new playable character

Watch Dogs Creative Director Jonathan Morin previously said that it will take the average player 35-40 hours to get through the game's story. Doing everything, he said, will take about 100 hours. If he's accurate, that's a lot of game, and even if that doesn't sound like it will keep you satisfied, there's also enough DLC content coming to warrant a season pass. Today, GameStop updated Watch Dogs' product page with some details about what it will include.

The short blurb says that the Season Pass will give you “access to a unique Single Player Campaign featuring a new playable character plus more missions, weapons, and exclusive content for $19.99.” According to GameStop, that will be 25 percent cheaper than buying the DLC piecemeal.

That sounds pretty promising, maybe a little like Assassin's Creed Black Flag: Freedom Cry expansion, which also fleshed out the world by letting you play as a different character.

If you're eagerly awaiting Watch Dogs' May 27 release date, make sure your PC meets its system requirements, and update Uplay .