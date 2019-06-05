Watch Dogs Legion will be set in a 'post-Brexit' London, will be at E3

Update, June 5: The official Watch Dogs Twitter account has just tweeted a short teaser trailer, confirming the title Watch Dogs Legion, as well as the game's appearance at E3 next week.

Original story:

The next installment of Watch Dogs will be called Watch Dogs Legion, if a new listing on Amazon is accurate. Captured by Twitter user Wario64, the listing actually contains some revealing details: it'll be set in a "post-Brexit" dystopian London, and not only that, all NPCs will be playable.

"Watch_Dogs Legion is set in a near-future, dystopian version of London," the description reads. "It's a post-Brexit world in which society, politics and technology have changed and altered London's fortunes. London is one of the most iconic cities in the world and has had a massive influence on all of Western Culture for centuries... London makes total sense for WD, as the city has one of the highest surveillce (sic) levels in the world making this the perfect playground."

Elsewhere, the listing informs that you can "play as anyone".

"Every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated and guided by gameplay systems."

It's par for the course for any Ubisoft game to be leaked ahead of its official release, but there have been clues that the next Watch Dogs would take place in London for some time. Tyler speculated last week that Watch Dogs 3 will have "a more serious tone" and a "greater focus on creepy future tech a la Black Mirror", and the signs are in his favour, so far.