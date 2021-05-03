Watch Dogs Legion update expands online, adds two new professions

Watch Dogs Legion is getting its first big update tomorrow, May 4, and Ubisoft has put out a trailer showing what's included. The game's online modes, which Jeremy Peel found "profoundly disappointing", are set to expand with three new co-op missions, five assignments and two gadgets, while the season pass will soon embiggen with a new mission set in a museum, and a superpowered hero who can be played either in single-player or in the online modes.

Mina Sidhu appears to have supernatural powers. Either that or really advanced hacking technology. The trailer shows her mind-controlling enemies, and using psychic blasts to stun them. Ol' Aiden Pearce had to make do with his iconic cap.

New character customisation options are coming to the base game in the update, including hair and body art customisation, while two new character types will soon be dotted around the open world. The best is DJ, obviously—you can play as a DJ, doing DJ stuff like buffing pals and sending out shockwaves of energy. First Responder is the other new profession. They can use an 'AR Shield' to protect themselves or others. Warning: that will not work in the real world.

Watch Dogs Legion's Update 1 is releasing tomorrow, alongside the new stuff for the season pass.