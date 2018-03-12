Watch 25 minutes of Ni No Kuni 2 running on PC

VIDEO: 25 minutes of Ni No Kuni 2, also available on YouTube.

We finally got a chance to put some hours into the PC version of Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, and it's every bit as beautiful as we expected. It's also far more diverse than we expected, between fun army-style skirmish battles, third-person fights which are much faster and more fluid than the original game's combat system, and a robust kingdom building sim which we've only begun to scratch the surface of. We'll have more details in our upcoming review, but for now, here's a look at some of our best moments from the early hours of the stunning JRPG.

Ni No Kuni 2 will release on PC on Friday, March 23.