Warzone 2 is getting its most-requested feature in Season 2, but we'll have to wait a bit longer

The release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in November was, for the most part, a clean break from the original game. It had largely the same features, a great new map, DMZ mode, and lots of neat quality-of-life updates. The one thing that Warzone 2 did not have, to the dismay of a huge chunk of its community, was a small map. Activision plans to remedy this in Season 2 with the return of Resurgence mode and a new small map to accompany it, but it's taking some extra time to deliver.

Warzone 2 Season 2 has been delayed two weeks, and is now planned to start on February 15. Activision explained the delay on the official Call of Duty Twitter account, saying that it's "making several changes based on what we have heard from our player community."

One of those changes is, possibly, the fast-tracking of a small map and Resurgence mode, a battle royale variant that allows squads to respawn if at least one teammate is alive. The Warzone community's love affair with small maps began with Rebirth Island in 2020. Rebirth was initially meant to be a limited-time map to promote the release of Black Ops Cold War, but fans enjoyed the fast-paced battle royale format so much that Activision eventually decided to keep the 40-player map on as a permanent companion to the 150-player Verdansk.

To many, Rebirth Island (and later its successor, Fortune's Keep) became the preferred way to play Warzone. Those players weren't thrilled when Warzone 2 launched without an equivalent map, but at least one's coming sooner rather than later.

Also coming in Season 2 is ranked mode (for both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer), new multiplayer maps for Modern Warfare 2, weapons, and "much more." We'll hear specifics when Activision's ready to properly unveil Season 2 in the coming weeks.