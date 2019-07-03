Warsaw is a striking World War 2 RPG coming in September

Warsaw, the tactical RPG set during the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, piqued my interest back when it was revealed in February. A suitably moody trailer, unusual premise for an RPG and the unexpected hint of Darkest Dungeon made for a memorable introduction. The latest trailer, accompanying the September release date announcement, shows off a bunch of in-game footage this time, so give it a watch above.

Like Darkest Dungeon, as well as this War of Mine, Warsaw's all about struggle. You're in charge of an underground resistance with limited... well, everything. People, food, weapons—the lot. Everyone can die for good, but you need to put them in harms way to protect other citizens, find supplies and fight Nazis. It's especially grim given that the real Warsaw Uprising was not a success.

It's split into management and combat phases, with you overseeing the resistance at your HQ, equipping, training and generally looking after your fighters, then sending them out into the streets on missions, some of which will devolve into turn-based RPG fights. Fights against Nazis with flamethrowers, mortars and extremely angry dogs.

I didn't recall the name back in February, but developer Pixelated Milk was also behind Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs. It's another tactical RPG, with a Final Fantasy Tactics vibe and a neat battle system. It's bright and cheery and a bit silly, so about as far away as you can get from Warsaw while still sort of being in the same genre.

Warsaw is due out on September 4 on Steam.