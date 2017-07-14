Warhammer: End Times—Vermintide gets free DLC and a discount

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide, Fatshark’s Skaven-infested first-person romp, got a hefty update this week in the form of the 1.9 patch and some free DLC: Arrogance Lost. Start slaughtering rats throughout Ubersreik, because it’s available now.

The update’s highlights are new, punishing achievements added to pre-existing levels, a second set of traits added to red weapons and the Trial of the Foolhardy, a secret challenge map that’s hidden away behind a puzzling veil in the Wizard’s Tower.

As well as the new features and a secret, “meatier” addition, expect a slew of fixes, balance changes and tweaks. Take a gander at the official patch notes.

Hopefully this will make it easier to gather a full party, too! I adore Vermintide—I mean, it’s Left 4 Dead with Skaven, what’s not to love—but it can be a bastard trying to find enough people to play with sometimes.

Vermintide is also 67 percent off on Steam until July 17.