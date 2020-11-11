Warhammer: Chaosbane gets witch hunter DLC, updated Slayer Edition

Witch hunters are iconic characters in the Warhammer games, with Vermintide's sneering Victor Saltzpyre an excellent example of the buckle-hatted archetype. Action-RPG Warhammer: Chaosbane now has its own witch hunter, with the addition of a character called Jurgen Haider as DLC.

Jurgen can switch between rapier and pistols, has some holy fire-themed special abilities, and is also a trap class able to drop spring-steel bear traps primed to snag heretics and daemons. The new DLC arrives at the same time as a Slayer Edition bundle containing the base game and all its add-ons, as well as a significant update.

Included in the update are new zones, expanded hub areas, an optional 4K texture pack, and an expanded bestiary. That last addition sounds particularly worthwhile, since a lack of enemy variety was one of Chaosbane's weaknesses. Now you'll be up against more Khorne-themed enemies, daemon princes for all four Chaos gods, and rats. Not skaven, though. Just rats.

The full patch notes are pretty substantial and include bug fixes and rebalancing for all five of the existing classes (the fifth, a dwarf engineer, was previously added for free). The Witch Hunter DLC is available on Steam now.

