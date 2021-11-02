Warhammer 40,000 celebrates the festive season with grimdark scented candles

First there were Warhammer-themed ugly Christmas sweaters (which were not ugly enough to win our Ugly Gaming Christmas Sweater Battle Royale, sadly). Then, the Warhammer-themed Christmas stockings and plush squig. Now, the people whose job is coming up with bizarre ideas for merch have hit on scented candles that smell like Warhammer 40,000.

The concepts for these five candles are pretty good actually, and well-suited to the setting. The Slaanesh one is called soporific musk, named for the stupefying weaponized odor followers of the god of decadence emit, and is described as "the scent of delusion". You can also make your room smell like a "Catachan potpourri" with the Astra Militarum's death world candle, or enjoy mind-controlling t'au ethereal pheromones with their "scent of expansion". As usual the space marines are the boring ones, with the Dark Angels tallow simply representing "the scent of faith", while the tyranids' toxicrene spores get to be "the scent of the great devourer".

No ork candles are listed, which is maybe for the best. They're up for pre-order on Merchoid, which also sells the aforementioned ugly sweaters and Christmas stocking. Oh no, I've just seen the Chaos Undivided premium faux leather jacket and now I kind of want one.