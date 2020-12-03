I did it. After years of resisting, this year I bought a silly Christmas sweater—Microsoft's MS Paint sweater, to be specific—and all of a sudden I have full-on Christmas sweater fever. I found myself browsing Amazon and other geek stores for good gaming-related Christmas sweaters, bad gaming-related Christmas sweaters, and good-bad gaming-related Christmas sweaters.

After hours of looking at them, it felt only right to enter the season's tackiest outerwear into a battle royale to determine what is, truly, gaming's greatest ugly sweater. I carefully selected 32 combatants, then used a random number generator* to determine the bracket you see below.

How were these particular sweaters chosen? I had a few qualifications:

I liked the sweater. The sweaters are either specifically for PC games, or closely related to PC gaming. You can find plenty of Nintendo sweaters elsewhere. Only one sweater per game series, with two exceptions (face-offs!) I thought the sweater was really ugly, but the right kind of ugly.

*The random number generator determined all the match-ups except for Warcraft: Alliance vs. Horde and Command & Conquer: GDI vs. NOD.

The bracket

(Image credit: Future)

The bracket above will be updated as each round is finished, and we close in on the One True Ugly Gaming Christmas Sweater.

Meet the 32 sweaters

So how's this thing going to work?

Introducing the Ugly Gaming Christmas Sweater Battle Royale: https://t.co/tkijgLWbDcIn this Twitter thread over the next week, we'll be running a tournament bracket with regular polls to determine which jumper reigns supreme. 32 sweaters enter. 1 will leave. pic.twitter.com/45iWZ32vOsDecember 3, 2020

Follow our Twitter thread over the next week, vote in a poll for each round of the tournament, and help determine a winner!