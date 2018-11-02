Warcraft 3 is being remastered, coming next year

Warcraft 3, the seminal RTS that really kickstarted Warcraft as a major franchise and launched a little mod called DOTA, is being remastered. Called Warcraft 3: Reforged, this remaster will be coming "next year" and will feature an all new coat of paint, updating the graphics and animations to look stunningly hi-res (4K is supported) while still retaining that goofy Warcraft charm.

There's some cool new features too, though. Each playable hero will be available as either male or female, and there will be skins to customize their appearance in-game. Don't worry though, as Reforged will also have an editor so you can still make your own maps and gamemodes.

This was a surprise announcement out of Blizzcon 2018, but we kind of had a hint that this might be coming due to the fact that the original Warcraft 3 received some patches in the past year—a surprise, considering how old it is.

You can watch the full trailer below. Warcraft 3: Reforged will be out next year, but we'll have more information about it and all of Blizzard's games coming all weekend, so stay tuned.