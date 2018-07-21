Voldo's back for Soulcalibur 6

Voldo is coming back for Soulcalibur 6 .

Bandai Namco confirmed the "eccentric" (their words, not mine) opponent by way of a brief video teaser that shows him off in his full, spike-encrusted-crotch glory. Here, take a look:

Read more: Soulcalibur 6 review

"The Guardian of The Vault, Voldo rises up once again!" teases the video description. "Armed with this signature Katar, Manas & Ayus, he will slash anyone foolish enough to steal his treasures."

Voldo is the latest in a long line of characters announced for the sixth Soulcalibur game. Also confirmed are Sophitia, Mitsurugi, Nightmare, Xianghua and Kilik, the eye patch-wearing Grøh , and, last but never least, The Witcher's Geralt.

Soulcalibur 6 is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 19, 2018.