Vlambeer's Luftrausers turns a profit in three days, after almost three years in development

Post-launch comments from indie game designers often get right to the heart of what's at stake for them during the development process. After the March 18 release of Vlambeer's aerial shooter Luftrausers , the devs took to Twitter two days later and put the game's apparently successful release in perspective.

"Luftrausers just became profitable," reports Vlambeer's Twitter. "It had a two and a half year development cycle. We are super overwhelmed and thankful."

A tweet several days later from the Nuclear Throne developer pointed to more specific development costs during this period: "2 people part time for 2.5 years (we work on multiple projects) + office + freelancers + event booths + merch."

For more on what it's like to work through the indie dev cycle, check out some commentary from Vlambeer's Rami Ismail on the possible future of indie game distribution here . Vlambeer's Jan Willem Nijman is also set to be featured in an upcoming documentary series released through Steam called Super Game Jam . We're keeping an eye out for the first episode which should appear sometime next month.